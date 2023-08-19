There is such a thing as too much of a good thing. This is a universal truth, as much as we may want to ignore it. The garden is a place where we can experience the letdown of loving our spaces a little too much.

I find that folks with the best of intentions can hear a bit of information extolling the benefits of some product or practice and try to apply that to their gardens, when they may not understand there are parameters and limitations to those products and practices. I have gotten a lot of calls over the year I have been here where folks have said they put compost in their gardens and don’t understand why they are having issues with their vegetables. Let’s dig into why.

Amanda Wilkins is the Horticulture Agent for North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Lee County.