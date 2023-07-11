SANFORD — A funeral service for Patrick Daniel Garner, Carson Joseph Garner and Kaleb Alan Garner, who died June 18, was Friday at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. George Stallings officiating. Burials followed in Broadway Town Cemetery. Recorded music was played.
Pallbearers were David Pellum, Tom Chason, Caleb Kelly, Louis Pratt, Jacob Holmes, Sarah Vick, Zach Garner, Jay Garner, Austin Gillis, Robert Wingate, Pete Garner and Brandon Johnson.
