SANFORD — Gary Freeman Kelly, 81, of Sanford, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Wake Medical in Raleigh.
He was born in Lee County on Oct. 31, 1941 to “Shack” Kelly and Treva Kelly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry Kelly; sister, Peggy Jean Kelly; brothers, Dwight Kelly and Phil Kelly and a great grandchild, Riley Rochelle. Mr. Kelly was a farmer, worked for Holt Truck and Tractor and the NC Dept. of Transportation.
Gary is survived by his wife, Betsy and their seven children, Cindy Buchanan (Craig) of Broadway, Jodee Rochelle of Holden Beach, Ryan Rochelle of Morehead City, Cody Rochelle of Roxboro and Sammy Ishmael and Ryker Rochelle, both of the home; seven grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; brothers, Richard Kelly (Carolyn) of Raleigh and Brooks Kelly (Pat) of Sanford and sisters, Carolyn Cummings, Kay Kelly (Ronald) and Anne Kelly, all of Sanford.
A funeral service will be held at Broadway Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 5 at 11 a.m. with The Revs. Dan Deaton and Robert Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service in the fellowship hall. Burial will be at Broadway Town Cemetery.
Gary, or Papa as he was called, was a soft-spoken man. His greatest loves were the Lord, his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and his love of tractors and farming. He was always surrounded by friends and hours of “talk,” usually about tractors or farming. 18 hour days were the norm for him. His work ethic was legendary and instilled in his family. Even his dogs got up and were busy when they heard him coming.
He graduated from Broadway High school and Nashville Diesel College. He was employed by Holt Truck and tractor for 35 years and the NC DOT for 15. He loved international red equipment but tolerated other brands. After his first work day, he spent hours farming and tending to his cattle, chickens and other farm animals. He also spent hours helping people fix mechanical issues by giving advice in person or on his cell phone that he kept close by.
He was a volunteer with the Cape Fear Rural Fire Department for over 20 years. He was also an active member of the Broadway Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He served on many committees and was actively involved in its activities. He was a member and attended farm related organizations such as the “Young” Farmers Association, Cattleman Association and the Sandhills Tractor Club. He stayed busy but took time for cross country trips and cruises with his wife and friends. He lived a busy and full life and had a positive influence on many lives. RA slowed his life in his last years but he never gave up and instilled his influence to the end to the young family members who are actively following his example.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford.
