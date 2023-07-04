SANFORD — Gary Freeman Kelly, 81, of Sanford, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Wake Medical in Raleigh.

He was born in Lee County on Oct. 31, 1941 to “Shack” Kelly and Treva Kelly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry Kelly; sister, Peggy Jean Kelly; brothers, Dwight Kelly and Phil Kelly and a great grandchild, Riley Rochelle. Mr. Kelly was a farmer, worked for Holt Truck and Tractor and the NC Dept. of Transportation.