LEMON SPRINGS — Gayle McGilvary Matthews passed away on Monday, July 3 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1954, in Lee County to Lester Martin and Pattie Mae Wilson McGilvary. A lifelong resident of Lemon Springs, she graduated from Greenwood High School in 1972 and earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1976 from Elon College. She taught first grade in the Lee County Public School System for 21 years, nine years at Broadway Elementary and 12 years at Greenwood Elementary.
After leaving the classroom, she continued as an educator as the co-owner and operator of M&R Driving School. An extremely dedicated member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, she was an Elder, a Deacon, a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her aunts, Lucile McGilvary, Allie McGilvary, Edith Matthews and uncles, Loas McGilvary and James Wilson.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, William Matthews of the home; son Joseph Matthews of Abingdon, Virginia; sister, Susan (Ed) Livesay and brother-in-law, Tommy (Anne) Matthews, sisters-in-law, Linda Matthews and Betty Jo (Robert) Cole of Lemon Springs, brother-in-law, Barry (Deborah) Matthews of Sanford and many special nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Michael Sundborg and the staff of the FirstHealth Hospice House in Moore County for their special care.
The family will receive friends at the Fellowship Hall of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and at other times at the home.
A funeral service will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2:00 p.m., with additional time to visit with friends and family to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church general fund, 5422 St. Andrews Church Rd., Sanford, NC 27332 or the FirstHealth Hospice House.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
