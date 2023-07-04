LEMON SPRINGS — Gayle McGilvary Matthews passed away on Monday, July 3 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on Feb. 15, 1954, in Lee County to Lester Martin and Pattie Mae Wilson McGilvary. A lifelong resident of Lemon Springs, she graduated from Greenwood High School in 1972 and earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1976 from Elon College. She taught first grade in the Lee County Public School System for 21 years, nine years at Broadway Elementary and 12 years at Greenwood Elementary.