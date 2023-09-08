SANFORD — Genease Babb Fields, 84, of Sanford, passed peacefully away, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Central Carolina Hospital.
She was born in Harnett County on June 15, 1939 to Omer Lee Babb and Berla Idell O’Quinn Babb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Foster Fields, Jr.; sisters, Laura Leaird and Pam Sykes; brothers, Clint Babb and Omer Lee Babb, Jr., father and mother-in-law, Wilber H. Fields, Sr. and Ailene Oldham Fields and brothers-in-law, Wilber H. Fields, Jr., Jerry Wayne Fields and Halford Allen.
Genease is survived by her husband of 61 years, Phillip Foster Fields, Sr.; son, Kevin Fields and wife, Gigi of Fuquay-Varina; siblings. Charles Babb and wife. Sylvia of Mamers and Ellen Allen of Cameron; sister-in-law, Janet Babb of Broadway; brothers-in-law, Van Leaird and Ernest Sykes, both of Lillington; grandchildren, Luke Fields, Grace Fields, Jake Fields, Turner Davis and Caitlin Davis and many beloved and loved nieces and nephews that she cherished.
She was a member of Jonesboro Heights Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school seacher for over 42 years and sang in the choir. She was a member and two-time past President of the Sanford Business & Professional Women (BPW), where she also served at the State level. She was a retired banker of 43 years of service and was a member of the American Institute of Banking and served as President two terms, which covered Lee, Moore and Chatham Counties. She was a member of the Sanford Downtown Business Association and served two terms as President. She was also a Director with the Central Carolina Community College Foundation for over 27 years and served as Treasurer. In 1991 she was chosen as Sanford Business and Professional Woman of the year. Genease also was a Miss North Carolina Preliminary Judge for over 20 years and judged numerous pageants across the State. She was Co-Chairman of the Miss Lee County Pageant and worked for a number of years with the Miss Lee County Fair Pageant.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at Jonesboro Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Gary McCollough officiating. Burial will follow at Buffalo Cemetery.
The family asks that her Central Carolina Community College Board Members and friends sit as a group at the church.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Jonesboro Heights Baptist Church, 316 West Main Street, Sanford, NC 27332 or Central Carolina Community College Foundation, 1105 Kelly Drive, Sanford, NC 27330.
