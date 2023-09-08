SANFORD — Genease Babb Fields, 84, of Sanford, passed peacefully away, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Central Carolina Hospital.

She was born in Harnett County on June 15, 1939 to Omer Lee Babb and Berla Idell O’Quinn Babb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Foster Fields, Jr.; sisters, Laura Leaird and Pam Sykes; brothers, Clint Babb and Omer Lee Babb, Jr., father and mother-in-law, Wilber H. Fields, Sr. and Ailene Oldham Fields and brothers-in-law, Wilber H. Fields, Jr., Jerry Wayne Fields and Halford Allen.