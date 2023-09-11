Q: My church has decided to give messages from popular books that the pastor says are based on the Bible, but speak more clearly to today’s issues. He says the Bible is just a collection of books written by people. This bothers me greatly. Should pastors replace the Bible with books from the bestseller list? – B.L.
A: Many people look to books that are supposed to give answers to the great questions of life. Skeptics have attacked the Bible and retreated in confusion. Many have scoffed at its teaching, but are unable to produce an intellectually honest refutation. Others have denied its validity, but must surrender to its historical accuracy and archaeological verification.
Statements are made by people every day, from many sources, and people are inclined to believe that they’re true and pass the information on to others. Yet some of the same people will sow seeds of doubt about the validity of God’s Word.
The writers of the Bible spoke in many ways to indicate that God gave them their information. If God didn’t speak to them, they were the most blatant and consistent liars the world has ever known. If we cannot believe that God spoke to them in the Bible, then we cannot believe that the prophecies came true — and yet they did!
Many people get their belief about the Bible from secondhand sources. A smattering of Biblical movie epics, television reruns, and courses on comparative religion present man’s view of Scripture. Students take courses in the Bible as literature — and many times these classes are used to undermine God’s Word. Secondhand sources will not do. God speaks to us through the Bible. “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God” (2 Timothy 3:16). The Bible is not like any other book. It is a living book that works its way into the heart, mind, and soul.
This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.
