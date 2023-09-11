Q: My church has decided to give messages from popular books that the pastor says are based on the Bible, but speak more clearly to today’s issues. He says the Bible is just a collection of books written by people. This bothers me greatly. Should pastors replace the Bible with books from the bestseller list? – B.L.

A: Many people look to books that are supposed to give answers to the great questions of life. Skeptics have attacked the Bible and retreated in confusion. Many have scoffed at its teaching, but are unable to produce an intellectually honest refutation. Others have denied its validity, but must surrender to its historical accuracy and archaeological verification.

This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.