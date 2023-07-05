GOLDSTON — Goldston Public Library recently announced new events during the month of July for the Chatham County community to enjoy. The following events are free and open to the public.
Goldston Family Story Time
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 2:12 am
Goldston Family Story Time
Every Thursday in July, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Families are invited to Goldston Public Library for a weekly story time session every Thursday in July at 10:30 a.m. Families will enjoy hearing stories, singing songs, and making crafts. Story time is geared toward children who have not yet entered kindergarten, ages 2-5, but anyone is welcome to join in on the fun.
Goldston Book Club
Every second Monday of each month, 2 – 3 p.m.
Individuals who are interested in joining a book club can stop by Goldston Public Library on July 10. For the month of July, the book club will brainstorm new titles to read for the rest of the year. For more information about the Goldston and other Chatham County Book Clubs, visit the following link: https://www.chathamcountync.gov/government/departments-programs-i-z/library/adult-services/book-clubs-book-club-kits.
Read & Play at the Goldston Public Library
Wednesday, July 19, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Goldston Public Library and Chatham County Parks & Recreation Department will host a series of activities on Wednesday, July 19th, for children of all ages to enjoy.
As part of the Summer Reading Program, All Together Now, Chatham County Parks & Recreation activities will include large group games, various yard games, and a scavenger hunt around the library.
For more information, individuals can call (919) 545-8555 or (919) 898-4522 or email recreation@chathamcountync.gov or goldston.library@chathamlibraries.org.
Goldston Public Library’s Adult Summer Reading Bingo
Thursday, June 1 – Monday, July 31
Adults are invited to participate in Goldston Public Library’s Summer Reading Bingo that began June 1 and runs through July 31 at the library.
The Bingo Challenge is sponsored by the Friends of the Goldston Public Library. For every completed Bingo, participants will be entered for a grand prize drawing of a $50 Amazon gift card, up to 12 entries per person.
Goldston Public Library’s Friday Family Movie
Beginning Friday, June 9, and every Friday until Aug. 11, 2 p.m.
Families with children of all ages are invited to Goldston Public Library every Friday for a family movie in the E. M. Harris Jr. Conference Room. Participants are welcome to bring snacks, a blanket or pillow, and family and friends. All featured movies are rated G or PG.
Goldston Public Library is located at 9235 Pittsboro-Goldston Road, Goldston, NC 27252.
For more information, individuals can call the library at (919) 898-4522 or email goldston.library@chathamlibraries.org. Information about all Chatham County Library branches can be found at www.chathamlibraries.org.
