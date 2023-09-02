GOLDSTON — Goldston Public Library is excited to announce new events during the month of September for the Chatham County community to enjoy. The following events are free and open to the public.
Goldston Book Club
Goldston Book Club
Every secnd Monday of each month, 2 — 3 p.m.
Individuals who are interested in joining a book club can stop by Goldston Public Library on Sept. 11. For the month of September, the book club is reading I Am Malala by Malala Yousafzai. For more information about the Goldston and other Chatham County Book Clubs, visit the following link:
https://www.chathamcountync.gov/government/departments-programs-i-z/library/adult-services/book-clubs-book-club-kits
Medicare 101: Helping Medicare-Eligible Customers Understand Their Options
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.
Goldston Public Library will host an informational session for community members to learn about Medicare. “Medicare 101” will be presented by LaTonya Nicholson, who is a Medicare Consultant with BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina.
“Medicare 101” will help answer questions about Medicare plans such as:
• What is Medicare and who pays for it?
• What are my options and how do I know which plan is best for me?
• What do I need to do to enroll in Medicare?
Falls Prevention Exercise Demonstration
Thursday, Sept. 21, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.
Chatham County Aging Services, Chatham County Public Health, N.C. Cooperative Extension — Chatham County Center, and Chatham County Public Libraries are hosting various programs for Falls Prevention Awareness Week from Sept. 18 through 22. Goldston Public Library will host a Falls Prevention Exercise Demonstration on Thursday, Sept. 21. For more information, email Kathryn Walters at kathryn.walters@chathamcountync.gov.
Learn About Chatham Literacy
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.
Chatham Literacy and Goldston Public Library would like to invite Chatham County Residents for an informational session entitled “Learn About Chatham Literacy.” During the event, Chatham Literacy staff will talk about the different services and programs they provide, including how to volunteer. For more information about Chatham Literacy, visit https://chathamliteracy.org.
Goldston Public Library is located at 9235 Pittsboro-Goldston Road.
For more information, please call the library at (919) 898-4522 or email goldston.library@chathamlibraries.org. Information about all Chatham County Library branches can be found at www.chathamlibraries.org.
— Submitted
