One of the busiest local teams this August has been the Grace Christian volleyball team, which has spent the first month of the fall sports season traveling all over the area and entered Tuesday’s road match with Thales-Apex with a dozen matches already under its belt.
The Lady Crusaders, who are competing as an NCISAA 3A school this fall, have already competed in three tournaments--opening the season at Gaston Day and later visiting Westminster Catawba Christian School and Westover Christian. They have split a dozen matches and carried a 6-6 record into their match against Thales yesterday, which was not reported on by press time.
Although a few key players departed after the 2022 campaign, which saw Grace win the Raleigh Area Athletic Conference title in its lone year in that league, the Lady Crusaders still have several familiar faces. Leading the attack is senior McKensie Boyte, who leads Grace with 2.3 kills and 3.4 digs per set. Alongside her on the front line are sophomores Sydney Damude (1.6 kills per set, team-high 12 blocks) and McKenzy McDougald (1.7 kills per set). All of them have solid hitting percentages, with Damude at .323, McDougald at .205 and Boyte at .200. Eighth-grader Kylie James leads the team with 23 aces, followed by Boyte with 18 and Hayley Pugh with 15. Boyte also leads the team with 87 assists, followed by James with 54. McKayla McDougald is second with 68 digs and Madi Mibb has 57.
After splitting matches at Gaston Day to open the season, losing to the hosts and then beating Village Christian of Fayetteville, Grace had its home opener on Aug. 17 and lost to Freedom Christian.
On August 18-19, the Lady Crusaders went 2-1 in Westminster Catawba’s tournament, which was all best-of-three matches. After losing 2-0 to the South Charlotte Thunder on Friday night, they bounced back to beat NorthPoint Christian and Providence (SC) Classical, both by 2-0 counts.
Two road matches followed. Grace lost 3-1 to John Paul II Catholic on Aug. 22 and 3-0 at Thales-Rolesville three days later.
On Saturday, the team had its strongest outing of the season, making a road trip to Danville, Va. and playing four best-of-3 matches in a tournament at Westover Christian Academy. All four matches were against Virginia teams. After a sweep of Kenston Forest (Blackstone, Va.), Grace defeated Southwest Virginia Homeschool in three sets, and then took on the host school, which entered the match undefeated for the season. The Lady Crusaders won the first set 25-20, lost the second 25-13, but then won the tiebreaker 15-7 to hand the Bulldogs their first loss. However, Westover turned the tables when the teams met again an hour later, this time prevailing in three sets, 26-24, 25-27, 15-10.
Grace will finish out its week with another road match on Thursday evening, traveling to Cape Fear Academy of Wilmington, before returning home for a Friday night match against the Cary Crowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.