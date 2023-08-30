GRACE VB 1

McKensie Boyte, a senior shown here in a 2022 match, leads the Lady Crusaders in kills, assists, and digs through the first 12 matches of this season.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

One of the busiest local teams this August has been the Grace Christian volleyball team, which has spent the first month of the fall sports season traveling all over the area and entered Tuesday’s road match with Thales-Apex with a dozen matches already under its belt.

The Lady Crusaders, who are competing as an NCISAA 3A school this fall, have already competed in three tournaments--opening the season at Gaston Day and later visiting Westminster Catawba Christian School and Westover Christian. They have split a dozen matches and carried a 6-6 record into their match against Thales yesterday, which was not reported on by press time.