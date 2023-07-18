SANFORD — Grace Yow Stevens, 94, of Sanford, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Mrs. Stevens was born on Oct. 21, 1928, in Lee County, daughter of Charlie Scott Yow and Alma Blakely Yow. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Ralph Stevens; sister, Ethel Badgett and brother, Jake Paul Yow.