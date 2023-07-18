SANFORD — Grace Yow Stevens, 94, of Sanford, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Mrs. Stevens was born on Oct. 21, 1928, in Lee County, daughter of Charlie Scott Yow and Alma Blakely Yow. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Ralph Stevens; sister, Ethel Badgett and brother, Jake Paul Yow.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Sadeghi (Farshid), son, Ronald Stevens (Debbie); grandchildren, Nina Sadeghi, Sara Ellingwood (Marcus), Melanie Sadeghi, Mackenzie Laughridge (Tanner), Katie Hedden and April Johnson (Jon); great grandchildren, Owen Charles Ellingwood, Lily Grace Laughridge, Riley Johnson and Kai Johnson and devoted brother-in-law, Jack Badgett.
Grace was a longtime member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, an active member in the Parker Sunday school class, a member of Saint Luke Keenagers group and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed studying family genealogy and spent years documenting our family heritage. Grace was also passionate about collecting and preserving articles of historical information concerning Lee County, Moore County and Sanford. She created a collection of photo albums of her family enjoying their activities and family gatherings. One of her favorite activities was lovingly admiring her photo albums and scrapbooks.
She enjoyed visiting and entertaining her children and grandchildren. She shared a love of animals with her husband, Wilbur. They had many pet dogs and cats. Sam, her gray cat, was her constant companion for the last several years of her life. Grace worked for the Department of Agriculture; in particular, she worked in the offices during sales in the tobacco markets until she retired in 1989. She will be remembered for her kindness and willingness to visit her family members and friends that were unwell and those that lived in the local nursing homes. Grace always recognized the good in everyone she met. She was a very caring lady and loving wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday July 23 at Saint Luke United Methodist Church in Sanford. Burial will follow at the Center United Methodist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Assn,171 Glenwood Ave, #101, Raleigh, NC 27612; or to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
