SANFORD — A funeral service for Grace Yow Stevens, 94, of Sanford, who died July 14 was Sunday at Saint Luke United Methodist Church with The Revs. Judy Drye and Charlotte Brendel officiating. Burial followed at the Center United Methodist Church cemetery.
During the service the congregation and the Sanctuary Choir sang. Organist was Rodney Oldham. Remembrances were shared by Mrs. Stevens’ daughter, Brenda Sadeghi, a special poem was read by her niece, Joan Robbins and trumpeter, Barry Cashion played “Amazing Grace.”
Pallbearers were Marcus Ellingwood, Jon Johnson, Tanner Laughridge, John Robbins, Peter Robbins and Scott Yow. Honorary pallbearers were her caregivers, Darlene Jackson, Barbara Millhouse, Sue Davidson, Carolyn Conner, Resse Mellette, Regina Palmer, Beulah Mooneyham, Bobby Lewis and Charlie Lewis.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements were by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.