A lengthy period of homelessness is costly not just for the physical and emotional toll it takes on someone who has no shelter.
When a family is evicted into homelessness because they’re unable to make a rental payment, the long-term cost to taxpayers — according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness — can exceed $20,000 or more in the form of welfare, policing, health care, maintaining homeless shelters, and other related expenses.
Now, thanks to a $50,000 grant from Lee County — courtesy of a state budget proposal by state Sen. Jim Burgin — the Salvation Army of Lee County has created a program designed to serve as a lifeline for working renters pushed to the brink of homelessness by unforeseen hardships or limited resources.
The Army’s Eviction Prevention Program, the first of its kind in Lee County, is an opportunity to “reframe how our community approaches homelessness,” according to Robin Saenz, the Salvation Army’s Social Services Program Manager in Sanford.
“Let’s come from a place of keeping those that are imminently homeless, housed,” she said
More than a quarter of all Lee County households — nearly 6,000 in all — are considered “cost burdened,” meaning they must spend more than 30% of household income toward housing, according to the N.C. Housing Coalition.
“With 26% of Lee County households struggling to pay rent, it’s easy to understand how quickly a household can go from being stably housed to facing eviction,” Saenz said. “Facing an eviction or even the threat of eviction can be a traumatic event for the entire family and the consequences of being evicted is often felt for years.”
One shelter in Lee County estimates that anywhere between 70-80% of families it serves are there because they’ve been evicted from traditional housing. Instead of evicting people into homelessness, the Salvation Army is working within Lee County to think in terms of being proactive in keeping people housed.
Typical short-term rental assistance programs provide a few hundred dollars to families facing eviction, often with little or no non-financial assistance or follow-up. The Salvation Army’s new program goes deeper. Among other things, it:
• Provides immediate financial help for those who are imminently homeless — up to $1,500 in one-time assistance
• Requires a thorough vetting process and follow-up, including six months of case management
• Gives the Salvation Army an opportunity to more fully engage with landlords and those who are housing insecure
• Creates a relationship with Legal Aid in order to refer those who are ineligible for Eviction Prevention to their program
“It creates measurable outcomes,” said Service Center Director Meg Moss, “and a decrease in evictions.”
Moss described the program as “a light at the end of the tunnel” for hard-working Lee County families.
“Many of our neighbors have steady employment, but earn low wages,” she said. “One minor life event, such as an unexpected medical bill or a broken-down car, can lead to families having to choose between paying their rent on time or not having transportation to work. We are thrilled that with the support of the state through Sen. Burgin, we can now assist families who are at risk of being evicted from their homes.”
The grant helps provide The Salvation Army with funds to prevent eviction for families in crisis, as well as staff support — which is critical, Moss said, because once a family is evicted and becomes homeless, it is nearly impossible to reestablish housing.
“The family will have an eviction on their record, may not have the funds to pay deposits for a new home, and then there is the lack of affordable housing in our area,” she said. “It is more important to keep a family housed, then to re-house them once evicted.”
The Salvation Army’s mission includes serving the working poor in Lee County who are struggling to get by and are being impacted by food insecurity, lack of financial resources, homelessness, substance abuse, poor health, and broken relationships. For many in the community, The Salvation Army is the safety net, and the first place people go to in Lee County for help and to find out about other resources in the community.
Eviction prevention isn’t just stressful for the family, it adversely impacts a tenant’s credit rating, creating even more barriers to securing new housing. For landlords, evictions require attorney and court fees, creates additional expense when vacancies aren’t filled an impacts community trust. Re-housing the evicted residents takes time. Evicting people to homelessness does no one any good.
How it works
Lee County residents living within a valid N.C. lease who receive a notification of an impending eviction and court date may be eligible for the program, Saenz explained. But for those referred — either by another agency or self-referred — to the Salvation Army’s Eviction Prevention Program, the Army begins intervention by performing a pre-screen intervention to determine eligibility. Eligibility requirements are strict, but for those who do qualify and pass a pre-screen interview, their landlord will be contacted within 48 hours and arrangements for assistance made. For those who ultimately don’t qualify, clients will be connected — where appropriate — to Legal Aid or other community resources.
Funds for one-time assistance are capped at $1,500 per household; those admitted into the program must demonstrate the ability to keep up with rent payments and agree to at least six months of case management. All outcomes will by kept through Charity Tracker, a robust software program.
Moss said she and her team have a goal of working with 15 Lee County families, with a longer-term desire of keeping 10 of those families housed in their same unit for at least six months.
For those interested in learning more about the Eviction Prevention Program, you may contact The Salvation Army at robin.saenz@uss.salvationarmy.org.
