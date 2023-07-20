SANNWS-07-20-23 GRID SECURITY 1

Rep. Richard Hudson listens to testimony during Tuesday’s hearing.

 Submitted photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following last December’s power outages in Moore County, there has been a great deal of concern over the safety of the electrical grid and power facilities across the nation.

U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) joined the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing titled “Examining Emerging Threats to Electric Energy Infrastructure” on Tuesday.