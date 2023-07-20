WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following last December’s power outages in Moore County, there has been a great deal of concern over the safety of the electrical grid and power facilities across the nation.
U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) joined the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing titled “Examining Emerging Threats to Electric Energy Infrastructure” on Tuesday.
“This afternoon’s hearing builds on the field hearing we held in Moore County last month in order to improve the security and resiliency of our nation’s energy grid,” Hudson said. “Our committee’s continuous discussions with expert witnesses from across the industry are extremely valuable as we move closer to finding tangible solutions to strengthen our power grid in order to prevent future energy infrastructure attacks.”
Tuesday’s hearing addressed the security challenges that currently threaten the electricity sector, and discussed emerging and existing threats to America’s electric energy infrastructure.
The witnesses who delivered testimonies and answered questions from members at today’s hearing included:
• Manny Cancel, Chief Executive Officer, Electric Information Sharing and Analysis Center, and Senior Vice President, North American Electric Reliability Corporation
• Sam Chanoski, Technical Relationship Manager, Idaho National Laboratory
• Paul N. Stockton, Ph.D., Senior Fellow, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
• Bruce Walker, President and Chief Security Office, Alliance for Critical Infrastructure Security, Inc.
In June, Hudson and members of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security held a field hearing in Moore County to address enhancing America’s grid security and reliability. In addition, the members discussed physical and cybersecurity issues facing the electricity sector, power outage incident response and recovery, and emergency coordination among State and local governments and the electric industry.
Prior to that hearing, Rep. Hudson and committee members toured the Duke Energy West End substation, one of two substations in Moore County that was intentionally attacked on the evening of Dec. 3, 2022.
