Dr. Brenda Grubb, Central Carolina Community College Biotechnology Instructor, participated in a Biomedical Emerging Technology Applications (BETA) Summer Fellows Industry Program. The program was sponsored by a National Science Foundation Grant through the National Center for the Biotechnology Workforce based at Forsyth Tech, Winston-Salem.

Grubb was one of five community college officials who were paired with industry and institutional partners for an eight-week period this summer. Grubb was paired with Jon Tucker, site lead at Pfizer in Sanford.