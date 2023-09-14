LILLINGTON — Harnett County Animal Services has been establishing partnerships with organizations to increase animal fostering throughout the county. The next adoption event will occur from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Petco, located at 2450 W. Cumberland Street in Dunn.
The new Petco opened in August and adopted over 50 cats from the Harnett County Animal Shelter to offer at their store. Petco also provided Harnett County Animal Services with a $5,000 check on Sept. 8 to support the efforts at the Animal Shelter.
Since April 2023, Animal Services has hosted four adoption events and fostered 60 animals through partnerships with organizations like Petco, Wine & Design- Clayton, and Cary Fit Project.
“Adopting a pet from a shelter saves more than just one life; by adopting from the Harnett County Animal Shelter, you help free up space at the shelter for more animals in need, but also help reduce the pet population,” Harnett County Animal Services Manager Lawrence Smith said. “Our animals are altered and fully vetted to include microchipped, which in turn reduces the spread of communicable diseases and increases our efforts in helping lost animals find their way back home.”
The Harnett County Animal Shelter will host adoption events at the Dunn Petco on the second Saturday of each month: Sept. 16, Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Dec. 9, and Jan. 13, 2024. The adoption events are free, and individuals are invited to attend.
The Animal Shelter will also host a rabies clinic on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Animal Shelter located at 1100 McKay Place in Lillington.
“Animal Services is a community-oriented organization resolving issues in the field first, but when necessary, providing a safe, healthy & welcoming shelter whose goal is to reunite or rehome altered pets. Spay/neuter is key to reducing homeless, unwanted pets. We thank the many partners who help in these efforts,” Harentt County General Services Director Barry Blevins said.
Harnett County Animal Shelter is open for adoptions Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 1 — 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 — 2 p.m. The shelter has a variety of animals, such as cats, dogs, chickens, roosters, cattle, goats, rabbits, and horses that are available for adoption.
