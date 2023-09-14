LILLINGTON — Harnett County Animal Services has been establishing partnerships with organizations to increase animal fostering throughout the county. The next adoption event will occur from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Petco, located at 2450 W. Cumberland Street in Dunn.

The new Petco opened in August and adopted over 50 cats from the Harnett County Animal Shelter to offer at their store. Petco also provided Harnett County Animal Services with a $5,000 check on Sept. 8 to support the efforts at the Animal Shelter.