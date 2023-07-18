LILLINGTON — Harnett County will host the second Annual Community Day on Aug. 17 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Government Complex at 455 McKinney Parkway in Lillington.
Community Day is an event for Harnett County residents to learn more about the internal and external resources and services available to them.
There will also be bounce houses, food trucks, face painting, balloon twisting, line dancing, children’s activities, first responder education, entertainment, games, and more.
The Department of Social Services (DSS) will also offer food to individuals in need. The North Carolina Food Bank will donate food and will be on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 500 individuals.
Angela Warren, Department of Social Services (DSS) Program Manager at Harnett County, said the goal for Community Day is to help meet the needs of Harnett County citizens.
“As a medium size county, DSS and community partners struggle to get the word out about what we have to offer our citizens,” Warren said. “We are too small to have local resources like large media outlets and too big for word-of-mouth to reach everyone. Since this is a common theme in our county, we decided that our goal would be to bring everyone together so people can easily find the resources that would best fit their needs. Residents do not have to leave Harnett County to find resources; we have them right here. As a Harnett County girl, I know that Harnett County folks are not just stronger together, we are better together.”
Harnett County departments will be present at the event to provide more information to citizens regarding their offerings.
Desiree Patrick, Community Relations Director at Harnett County, said she is elated to put on this event.
“We want Harnett County citizens to learn more about our offerings in the County,” Patrick said. “We also wanted to do something special for our children returning to school in the coming weeks. This event will have so much to offer and is open to any Harnett County resident, no matter your age.”
Local partner organizations and civic groups will be in attendance.
