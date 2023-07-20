SANNWS-07-20-23 HARNETT TAX 1

Harnett County Attorney Dwight Snow administered the oath of office to Christine Wallace and Wallace’s son, Luke, and husband, Jason, held the bible during the ceremony.

 Submitted photo

LILLINGTON — Christine Wallace was officially appointed as the tax administrator for Harnett County at the Board of Commissioners meeting on July 17.

