LILLINGTON — Christine Wallace was officially appointed as the tax administrator for Harnett County at the Board of Commissioners meeting on July 17.
County Attorney Dwight Snow administered the oath of office, and Wallace’s son, Luke, and husband, Jason, held the bible during the ceremony.
Wallace has been serving as Acting Tax Administrator for the last 11 months. She has completed the necessary certification for the position.
“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the Board of Commissioners and the citizens of Harnett County as tax administrator,” Wallace said. “Our departmental goal is to provide fair and equitable tax administration across the County while educating and informing the public of the requirements that govern the tax department. The dedicated staff in the tax department is eager to provide excellent customer service to meet the needs of our citizens.”
Her appointment will be for a four-year term beginning July 20 until July 19, 2027.
“Christine Wallace has done a phenomenal job as acting tax administrator for the past 11 months,” Harnett County Manager Brent Trout said. “She has demonstrated that she is more than capable of fulfilling the responsibilities of Tax Administrator and serving the citizens of Harnett County. We look forward to the work that she will do.”
Wallace has more than 23 years of experience working for Harnett County government, serving as a tax assistant/paralegal, GIS technician, real property appraiser, and assistant tax administrator.
Wallace is a 23-year member of the North Carolina Property Mappers Association and a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers. She also holds her Real Property Appraiser certification from the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
