LILLINGTON — The Harnett County Fire Marshal’s Office has partnered with local fire departments in Harnett County, the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal and the American Red Cross to provide and install smoke alarms, and basic fire and life safety education throughout Harnett County.

The 2023 Smoke Alarm, Canvassing and Installation Campaign will begin on Saturday and will focus on homes without operating smoke detectors in sleeping areas, or homes with smoke detectors greater than 10 years old, while supplies last.