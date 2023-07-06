SANFORD — Harry Bishop “HB” Williams, 79, of Sanford, departed this life on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Harry Bishop Williams, affectionately known as “HB”, was born June 3, 1944, to Seaman and Flonnie Williams.
Harry, the youngest of nine children, was born and raised in Chatham County where he attended Horton High School. At an early age, Harry gave his life to Christ and joined Liberty Chapel Church.
He began working at a young age in the tobacco fields and held various jobs before leaving North Carolina. He left North Carolina and moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where he trained and worked as an orthopedic technician and drove a cab. He later moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
He will be remembered as a caring and respectful person who loved his family and friends.
Harry was preceded in death by six of his siblings, Edward, Gerald, Mozella, Bernice, Willard and Ida.
He leaves to cherish his memory, two sisters, Cozetta Nettles (William) of Washington, DC and Carolyn Cotten of New Hill, sisters-in-law, Ovelma Williams of Moncure and Sadie Baldwin of Baltimore, Maryland; one aunt, Nina Jones, his good friends, Willie Pettus, Theodore Toomer and Lonnie McCray, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A viewing is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Liberty Chapel Church, 1855 Old US 1, Moncure. A funeral service follows at 2 p.m. at Liberty Chapel Church. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Pittsboro.
