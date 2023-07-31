CAMERON — Hattie Mae Ryant Buie, 88, of Cameron, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House in West End.
Early Tuesday morning, the angel of death came into FirstHealth Hospice House and took the one we loved, Hattie Mae home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CAMERON — Hattie Mae Ryant Buie, 88, of Cameron, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House in West End.
Early Tuesday morning, the angel of death came into FirstHealth Hospice House and took the one we loved, Hattie Mae home.
Hattie was born an only child on April 27, 1935, to Katie and Thomas Ryant. She was reared in Sanford, later moving to New Jersey for many years. While in New Jersey, Hattie pursued a career as a CNA. After retiring and returning to Sanford, she loved cooking, fishing and fellowship with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, James Thomas Ryant.
Hattie leaves to cherish her memories; her husband, Sampson Buie of New Jersey; son, Frederick Ryant of Sanford; grandsons, James Merritt (Christina) of Georgia and Terance Ryant (Faaizah) of Virginia; great-grandchildren; great great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Linda Buie of Washington, D.C., Celestine Buie of Baltimore, Maryland, Reginald Buie of Spring Lake, Jennifer Buie and Doris Jean Branch, both of Sanford and Isaiah Murray of New Jersey; a cousin, who was like a sister, Lucille Trusell of Cameron; special cousin and guardian, Shirley Cole (John) of Sanford; special friend, Michelle Bowen; other relatives and friends.
A funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Knotts Funeral Home, 719 Wall St., Sanford. The funeral home requests all attendees to please wear a face covering. Burial follows at Tempting Congregational Church cemetery, 398 Tempting Church Rd., Sanford.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.