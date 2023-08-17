Paul Heimbecker, MD, FACOG, long-time Obstetrician/Gynecologist in Sanford, has joined Central Carolina Physician Practices and renamed his practice Central Carolina Gynecology and Aesthetics.

“Dr. Heimbecker has been practicing in Sanford for more than 25 years and is well known in the community for his commitment to providing quality care for his patients,” said Chris Fensterle, CEO of Central Carolina Hospital. “We are pleased to welcome him to the growing family of 10 Central Carolina physician practices in 12 different locations across Lee County.”