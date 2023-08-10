SWANSBORO — Herman Ronald Logan, 72, of Swansboro, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Lee County to Herman Logan and Norma Coggins Logan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, Ronald Edward Logan, Karen Logan Lawrence and Brian Kevin Logan and a brother, Steven Logan.
Herman worked many years as a supervisor at Stanadyne/Moen Corporation. After his retirement from Moen, Herman was self-employed in the town of Swansboro.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Williams Logan; brothers, Tommy Logan (Konni) of Beaufort and Karl Logan (Minda) of Charlotte; sister, Ginger Holt (Mike) of Sanford; grandchildren, Ashley Sturdivent (Leroy), Cindy Racine and Devon Lawrence and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Central Baptist Temple. The funeral service follows at 2 p.m. with The Rev. David Summerlin officiating. Burial will be in Center United Methodist Church cemetery.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford.
