SANFORD — A funeral service for Holly Beth Thiedemann, 72, of Sanford, who died Aug. 2 was, Monday at St. Stephens Catholic Church with Deacon Bob Bridwell officiating.
During the service, David Kirkland and Kim Lilley were the musicians.
Pallbearers were Michael Moonan, Matthew Moonan, Ken Cortese and Richard Lawrence.
Online condolences can be made at www.smithfuneralhomebroadway.com.
Arrangements were by the Smith Funeral Home of Broadway.
