RALEIGH — The state government complex in Raleigh is home to a new park. Constructed on Lane Street between the legislative building and the governor’s mansion, North Carolina Freedom Park was designed by the late Phil Freelon of the architecture firm Perkins + Will.

A key feature of the acre-sized park is a sculpture entitled “Beacon of Freedom.” Standing 50 feet tall and lit at night, it is a “reminder that the ideals of perseverance, equality, and freedom are universal aspirations that can unite us all,” as the park website puts it.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member. His latest books, Mountain Folk and Forest Folk, combine epic fantasy with early American history (FolkloreCycle.com).