RALEIGH — Because Gov. Roy Cooper’s former secretary of health and human services, Mandy Cohen, just got the nod from President Joe Biden to be the next director of the Centers for Disease Control, politicians and analysts are again debating how North Carolinians fared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defenders of Cooper and Cohen argue that their comparatively stringent regulations saved many lives when compared to states such as Florida where lockdowns were shorter and mandates less severe. Detractors argue that North Carolinians suffered greater economic pain, including lost jobs and incomes, than was necessary to combat the virus, and that the state’s decision to keep public schools closed longer than neighboring states was particularly indefensible.

