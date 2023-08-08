The head of Central Carolina Hospital was the keynote speaker at Monday’s Sanford Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon highlighting the hospital’s ongoing transformation to those in attendance.

Chris Fensterle, chief executive officer of the hospital, met with chamber members at Dennis A. Wicker Civic Center, 1801 Nash St. For those in attendance he shared information about the hospital’s beginning, their impact and what they hope to achieve through the hospitalization which just got started in June.