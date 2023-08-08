The head of Central Carolina Hospital was the keynote speaker at Monday’s Sanford Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon highlighting the hospital’s ongoing transformation to those in attendance.
Chris Fensterle, chief executive officer of the hospital, met with chamber members at Dennis A. Wicker Civic Center, 1801 Nash St. For those in attendance he shared information about the hospital’s beginning, their impact and what they hope to achieve through the hospitalization which just got started in June.
The hospital celebrated through a ground-breaking event in December to highlight a $10.6 million renovation and expansion of the hospital’s emergency department.
He said they are currently in phase one of the process right now and although the renovation will help significantly with current health issues the hospital continues to hold its own. Festerle said now more than ever patients seeking hospital care have more complex issues even after the height of the pandemic.
“We have more and more complicated diseases,” he said.
Fensterle said that in the past patients would usually have one medical issue that would be diagnosed and would be a lot older. Now a lot of the patients are a lot younger, with diseases that aren’t just physical, but mental as well.
“That complexity is challenging for the nurse, for the physician, for the therapist,” he said.
Opioid addiction, vaping at a young age are some of the contributors to that complexity. He said behavioral health has become a big part of what hospitals overall are dealing with along with what they’re use to doing.
He said there will be rooms in the new emergency department designed to accommodate behavioral health issues.
He said all eight phases of the renovation should be completed by 2025. Fensterle also boasted that they’ve recruited 60 new nurses to come to work for the hospital.
He jokingly said he had been putting pressure on Jimmy Randolph, chief executive officer of Sanford Area Growth Alliance, to get more housing and apartment complexes built, which would attract even more.
That wish might not be too far from reality with Randolph saying during his report at the meeting, that businesses requesting information about the city and county for potential development has increased substantially.
“We are at a record pace for the month so far,” he said. “We’ve received five requests in the first four days of August.”
He said this has never happened before and the businesses inquiring come from companies in the area of life science and electric battery production.
“It’s a level of interest we’ve never experienced before,” he said, adding it is “unprecedented.”
During her report at the luncheon, Susan Gomez, director of Sanford Area of Commerce, announced that will be celebrating and highlighting Sandhills Trailer Sales’ one-year anniversary in business on Friday and a ribbon-cutting for Debonair Chef, a new catering business that same day.
