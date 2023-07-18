SANNWS-07-18-23 HORSESHOE 1

Reenactors will recreate a skirmish from the American Revolution at the House in the Horseshoe on July 29.

 Submitted photo

On July 29, House in the Horseshoe State Historic site will host its annual battle reenactment. This event will commemorate the 242nd anniversary of the skirmish that was fought during the American Revolution.

This year, the reenactment will take place on the anniversary date of July 29 which differs from previous years.