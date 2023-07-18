On July 29, House in the Horseshoe State Historic site will host its annual battle reenactment. This event will commemorate the 242nd anniversary of the skirmish that was fought during the American Revolution.
This year, the reenactment will take place on the anniversary date of July 29 which differs from previous years.
“We are hoping for a large turnout this year,” remarks site manager Amanda Brantley.
Visitors will be able to speak with interpreters about life in the 18th Century, walk through militia camps, and take a tour of the Alston House to see the bullet holes left behind from the battle. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a wreath laying ceremony led by the Sandhills Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Guest speaker, Ranger William Caldwell, from the Overland Victory Trail will present at 12:30 p.m. The battle reenactment will begin at 2 p.m.
The Saturday only event will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program is free; parking is $5 per vehicle (cash only).
Located at 288 Alston House Road, Sanford, House in the Horseshoe is 16 miles west of Sanford off NC 42 and 10 miles north of Carthage on the Carbonton-Carthage Road. The house was built in 1772 by Philp Alston. During the American Revolution Alston proved a fiery leader for the Whig cause. In 1781 the Alston house was the site of militia skirmish between the owner, Whig Col. Philip Alston, and Loyalist Col. David Fanning. The house still bears some the scars from this engagement. From 1798 to 1814 the House in the Horseshoe, under the name Retreat, was home to another Patriot leader and four-time North Carolina governor, Benjamin Williams.
House in the Horseshoe is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
