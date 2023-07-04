SANFORD — Howard E. Cutcher passed away peacefully at home in Sanford surrounded by family on June 29, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
He was born Sept. 14, 1935, to Bertha (Notestine) and Howard H. Cutcher. A sister Sharon survives.
He married Gloria (Houtz) and fathered Sherri (John), Janeen (Rob) and Joel (MaryJo) before they divorced. Then he married Vicky Forrest and had Jeffrey before they divorced. He married Bea (Null) Davis and became a dad to her children, Sybil (deceased), Selina (deceased), Sharon (caregiver), Roy, Allen, Danny, Preston and Johnny (deceased). Bea proceded him in death as did his first wife, Gloria. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Howard grew up in Ohio and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Tyson Foods in Sanford and did draftsman work on the side. He was passionate about The Ohio State University Buckeyes and North Carolina Tar Heels. His other loves were classic cars and vinyl records.
A graveside service will take place at a later date.
Donations may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.
The family thanks Miller-Boles Funeral Home, 1150 Fire Tower Rd., Sanford, for their assistance.
