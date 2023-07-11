LILLINGTON — Hugh Dallas McDonald, 85, of Lillington, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Hugh was born at home on Feb. 28, 1938 and was the youngest child of W. Hawley and Susan McDonald. He is preceded in death by his parents and his older siblings, Ishmael McDonald and Willie Lou Gilchrist. Hugh was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and Pop-Pop. When he was in the 9th grade, he asked a cute 7th grader to a Boy Scout Wienie Roast. Her father wouldn’t allow that but did thankfully relent a couple of years later. He married the love of his life, Nell Black, on Aug. 4, 1962, and they were inseparable until she preceded him in death in 2020.
Hugh leaves behind two children: Melissa McDonald and spouse, Eric Grundstrom; and Susan McDonald Sigfrit and spouse, Rich Sigfrit. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Eli and Colin McDonald and Jonathan, Echo and Aaron Sigfrit and three nieces, Linda Taylor, Carol Johnson and Nancy Gilchrist.
Hugh attended Campbell University and North Carolina State University, where he earned a bachelor of science in civil engineering in 1961 and a master of science in 1965. He was the first in his family to attend college and tried to raise his daughters to be Wolfpack fans. They rebelled and became Tarheels. An avid ACC sports fan and an always supportive father, he learned to cheer for UNC except when they played NC State. He was a pioneer in computer science, but what mattered most to him was the abiding love he had for his wife and family, and his strong Christian faith.
His work required moving his family from North Carolina to Georgia, Connecticut, back to North Carolina, Pennsylvania, back to North Carolina and Ohio. He always made it an adventure for “his girls” and he made many friends and memories along the way. North Carolina was home and he and Nell retired to the farm where she grew up.
A visitation was Sunday at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake. The funeral service was Monday at Ephesus Presbyterian Church in Lillington.
The family is deeply grateful to the entire staff of Glenaire, who provided excellent care and extraordinary compassion for Hugh in the last months of his life. Food scarcity was an issue that was very close to his heart, from experiencing it as a child to volunteering and supporting organizations over his later years.
If you would like to honor him, his favorite organizations were Meals on Wheels, the Food Bank of Harnett County, and Food is Free Bay Area, which was started by a friend of his during the pandemic.
