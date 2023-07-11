LILLINGTON — Hugh Dallas McDonald, 85, of Lillington, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Hugh was born at home on Feb. 28, 1938 and was the youngest child of W. Hawley and Susan McDonald. He is preceded in death by his parents and his older siblings, Ishmael McDonald and Willie Lou Gilchrist. Hugh was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and Pop-Pop. When he was in the 9th grade, he asked a cute 7th grader to a Boy Scout Wienie Roast. Her father wouldn’t allow that but did thankfully relent a couple of years later. He married the love of his life, Nell Black, on Aug. 4, 1962, and they were inseparable until she preceded him in death in 2020.