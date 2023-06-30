All good things come to an end, eventually. The good news for the Sanford Spinners is that they finally lost a battle, but they are still winning the war.
The Spinners came out cold Wednesday night for a home game against the divisional rival High Point Hushpuppies and never led in a 10-2 setback that saw the Central Division leaders in the Old North State League collect just four hits.
Sanford had won seven games in a row dating back to June 13 since its last defeat.
High Point (8-12 overall, 7-11 ONSL) jumped in front 2-0 in the second inning and led 9-1 by the fourth. The Spinners actually had nine baserunners on four hits, three walks and two hit batsmen, but were unable to string anything together. The team’s runs came in the second and ninth innings. In the second, DJ Cardinal and Stephen Kriner had two hits bookended around an out, and when two were out, Kaden Sigmon hit a sharp grounder into left field and legged out a double that scored Cardinal. However, those hits consisted of three of the four that Sanford got, and the man who followed Sigmon struck out and left the score at 3-1.
That was as close as the Spinners got. In the next half-inning, the top of the fourth, the Hushpuppies’ first five batters reached and the team ended up scoring six runs to take complete command of the game. The visitors added one more run in the seventh to make it 10-1, but the Spinners hung on from there and avoided being mercy-ruled. In the bottom of the ninth, Noah Kessler led off with a walk and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Kriner.
The Spinners used four pitchers in the loss, with Jack Emacio (3.1 IP, three hits, one run allowed with four strikeouts) and Eddie Thompson, who pitched two hitless and scoreless innings, both effective.
Drew Tyndall, an outfielder who plays for Division I UNC-Charlotte, did a lot of the damage for the Hushpuppies, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI.
Despite the loss, the Spinners (12-5 overall, 11-5 ONSL) still lead the Central Division by two full games over the rival Sandhills Bogeys (14-8, 10-8), who lost a non-league game to the Carolina Ducks on Wednesday.
The Spinners hosted the Reidsville Luckies on Thursday night. They will be on the road for both weekend games, at the Bogeys on Saturday and at the Oak City Gliders Sunday. Both games are at 5 p.m. On Monday at 7, they host the Gliders.
