August is National Immunization Awareness Month. Each year, we take this time to recognize that vaccines are essential to our health and the health of our community — a lesson that the past few years have made especially clear.

For centuries, immunization has been one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves from preventable illness. Diseases that were once deadly, such as polio, have all but vanished thanks to the power of community-wide vaccination, while others such as COVID-19 are becoming much less dangerous. Whether we’re young or old, we can stop the spread of disease by following vaccination guidelines.

Daphne Cates, MD, is a physician with Central Carolina Community Family Care.