Saturday will be your chance to see some unique vehicles in Sanford.

The inaugural Sanford Triple Crown Charity Car Car Show will feature three unique automotive categories in addition to a cruise-in. The show will take place at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic Center, 1801 Nash St. and is presented by Wilkinson Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC and hosted by Maximum Performance Productions and is a special partnership between a group of automotive enthusiasts, Cars and Coffee Morrisville, Inc. and Sanford Car News.