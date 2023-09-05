Saturday will be your chance to see some unique vehicles in Sanford.
The inaugural Sanford Triple Crown Charity Car Car Show will feature three unique automotive categories in addition to a cruise-in. The show will take place at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic Center, 1801 Nash St. and is presented by Wilkinson Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC and hosted by Maximum Performance Productions and is a special partnership between a group of automotive enthusiasts, Cars and Coffee Morrisville, Inc. and Sanford Car News.
Sanford native and member of the executive board of Cars and Coffee of Morrisville, Harrison Wicker said he and the other organizers felt Sanford was the perfect place to hold a show of this type.
“We’re now one of the biggest cars shows in the country,” he said. “last month, we had about 4,000 cars. Most months it draws 3-4,000 cars. It requires a non-profit and a board and about 120 sponsors. It’s a full scale operation. We thought, why don’t we do an indoor/outdoor car show.”
He noted that it is a true collection of legends, though he wouldn’t reveal specifically which cars would be there.
“The estimated value of these cars is well into eight figures,” he said. “Some of the cars are even being shipped from out of state. Every car in the display is not only rare, but also valuable.”
Wicker said the show will also involve multimedia to engage the viewers with the cars. He said there will be 30 vehicles displayed inside the Civic Center. There is a $5 charitable donation to get into the Automotive Legends Exhibit. The money donated will go to the Lee County Education Foundation and a charity of local law enforcement’s choosing.
“When you do something like this, you do it for charity,” Wicker said. “We’ve got several people that are bringing cars out that only bring them out for charity events. I completely agree with them. When we were talking about it, I said, ‘Let’s go to Sanford with this. We’ve got one of the largest venues in the Triangle area, and it’s close enough that people will come — it’s 30-35 minutes from where I am in Briar Creek. There are some fun things that you can’t do in Raleigh. There, we’re still seen as kind of a nuisance — it’s just not as popular. Where I’m from (Sanford) — it is.’ ”
Wicker said the group then decided on Sanford.
Another big part of Saturday’s event is an open car show. This is the main event. Wicker said anyone with a vehicle can drive in, make a $20 donation, park their vehicle and have it judged. The Top 25 vehicles will receive trophies. The donation also gets you into the Automotive Legends Exhibit. Registration for the Open Car show closes at 1:30 p.m. and awards will be given out at 3 p.m.
Anyone who wants to “cruise-in” is welcome to come take a look at all of the vehicles and admission to the outdoor displays (Open Car Show and a Select Display of about 30 vehicles, whose owners have been invited to display them) is free for all.
Wicker said he expects a good crowd and a large number of vehicles to come to the show.
“So far, we’ve had more than 600 responses,” he said Friday. “Those numbers usually underestimate the actual number. We want to see everybody and everything. If it’s got four wheels and a motor, we want it to be there.”
In the event of rain, the show will be held on Sept. 10. In the event of rain, the Legends show (indoors) will still take place on Sept. 10.
Wicker called the response thus far, “Unbelievable,” and said plans are already under way for next year.
“We’ve already got about 10 Legends cars lined up for next year — we almost have to expand to two dates,” he said.
Wicker also said that at the event they will have a row dedicated to racing vehicles.
“We plan to let them fire up so people can hear them,” he said.
The show begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
