The city continues to grow as two new developments of townhomes and a large industrial park were approved by the Sanford City Council Tuesday.
After months of discussions and public hearings and unanimous approval from the Planning Board, council voted to approve a statement on the long-range consistency and the zoning map to rezone 10 tracts of land consisting of 879.17 acres for the Helix Innovation Park at the Brickyard.
The property has frontage along both Hawkins Avenue and Iron Furnace Road and was annexed into the city at a meeting in June.
Helix Ventures, LLC has proposed turning the area into what will be known as Helix Innovation Park at the Brickyard. In all, if the land is rezoned at a July meeting, the park will consist of 879 acres of what Helix officials call “prime developable land.” Annexation into the city helped provide access to water and sewer utilities for the park, which will be touted as a shovel-ready site purpose built for manufacturing, life sciences and economic development.
During the June meeting, the project received both support and opposition from area residents, with some saying it would change the quiet country living on the edge of town and others speaking in support of the project.
Also at the June meeting, Jonathon Keener of Helix Ventures, LLC discussed the plans with members of council..
“We’ve been working with SAGA (Sanford Area Growth Alliance) for more than two years,” Keener said. “It’s the redevelopment of the Lee Brick site and includes neighboring and adjacent properties.”
Part of the project also involves relocating the Optimist Park baseball fields.
“We partnered with them to redevelop that park and actually put it on the west side, across from Iron Furnace Road for a number of reasons,” Keener said. “No. 1, it provides a more safe environment away from the more heavy industrial nature on Hawkins Avenue as well as providing new facilities. We think the park is deserving of amenities to attract employers, but the community around there is deserving of an amenity that has been there for a long time and will remain and be a critical part of our development in the future. The baseball tradition at Optimist Park as well as the soccer fields that SASL has trained on over the years will be recreated on the western side of our site. We think that is a key amenity that we not only want to preserve, but enhance.”
Sanford Area Growth Alliance CEO Jimmy Randolph also addressed the importance of the project.
“The employers that we hope to attract to Lee County to attract good paying jobs and expand the tax base in a very efficient way for the benefit of all citizens will require the services that are available in our community only through the City of Sanford — the water and sewer services that have been mentioned,” he said. “I would just speak in favor of the annexation (and zoning) so that we can develop ready sites that would be attractive to the types of employers that we as a community would desire for the future jobs in this community.”
After the vote, Sanford Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon spoke about the project.
“We will look forward to seeing a new industrial park come out of this project,”she said. “Judging from the plans we saw, I think this will be a great addition to our economic development in our community. Thank you for all of your hard work and diligence in putting this together during this long process.”
Council also approved an application by Bass, Nixon and Kennedy, Inc. to rezone a 13.97 acre tract of land at the terminus of Pathway Drive and fronting U.S. 1/Jefferson Davis Hwy. to allow the development of the Sanford Townhomes subdivision.
The second application was one from Travis Thompson/Alexander Development Group LLC to rezone two tracts of land that make up a little more than seven acres at the intersection of Fire Tower Road and Garden Street. The rezoning changed the zoning from R-12 mixed to the Fire Tower Conditional Zoning District to allow the development of a residential townhome development.
