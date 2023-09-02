SANNWS-09-02-23 ARTSTOBER 1

Artist and instructor Colley Whisson will be conducting classes in Sanford. Artists from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are taking part in the workshops.

In September the SBPC welcomes international artist and instructor Colley Whisson to Sanford for two weeks of oil and acrylic workshops. Thirty students from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are attending his classes, bringing arts tourism dollars directly to the community. All workshops are currently sold out.