The Sanford Brush and Palette Club has announced additional events during ARTSTOBER2023, and the SBPC welcomes international artist and instructor Colley Whisson to Sanford to teach two painting workshops.
In September the SBPC welcomes international artist and instructor Colley Whisson to Sanford for two weeks of oil and acrylic workshops. Thirty students from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are attending his classes, bringing arts tourism dollars directly to the community. All workshops are currently sold out.
ARTSTOBER2023 is an opportunity for Sanford and Lee County to showcase the talented visual artists of our region in three family-friendly shows. In addition to the Student Art Show, the 58th Annual Art Show, and the Bowl and Vessel Show, the SBPC presents two special events during October: Art After Dark, an opportunity to meet the participating artists in an evening social on Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m., and Art Angels Day, an outdoor interactive art experience for youth on Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. Attendees at Art Angels Day will enjoy face painting, henna tattoos, art projects and visual demonstrations, and more.
All events take place at the Mann Center of NC, 507 N. Steele Street in Sanford. The community may view a full event schedule at sanfordarts.org/artstober/.
Sept. 9: Art Meets Ag at the Sanford Farmers’ Market
Oct. 4-7: Student Art Show
Oct. 14-21 Annual Art Show
Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m.: Art After Dark and Artist Meet and Greet
Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. -3 p.m.: Art Angels Day, an outdoor interactive art experience
Oct. 25-29: Bowl and Vessel Show
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.