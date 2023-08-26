Lee County had to wait an extra hour to start Friday’s night’s road game with St. Pauls. Due to excessive heat, the Bulldogs chose not to kick off until 8 p.m. Once the game did get under way, Lee County started slowly and then took control thanks to a defense that got stronger as the night went along.

Due to the late start, the game had not ended by press time, but Lee County led 42-14 with about three minutes remaining, having scored four unanswered touchdowns in a row. St. Pauls had just driven inside Lee’s 30-yard line against the second-string defense, but the Jackets’ reserves forced a turnover on downs.