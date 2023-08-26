Lee County had to wait an extra hour to start Friday’s night’s road game with St. Pauls. Due to excessive heat, the Bulldogs chose not to kick off until 8 p.m. Once the game did get under way, Lee County started slowly and then took control thanks to a defense that got stronger as the night went along.
Due to the late start, the game had not ended by press time, but Lee County led 42-14 with about three minutes remaining, having scored four unanswered touchdowns in a row. St. Pauls had just driven inside Lee’s 30-yard line against the second-string defense, but the Jackets’ reserves forced a turnover on downs.
Lee’s defense had provided the spark last Friday, when the Jackets were sputtering against Northern Durham. But this time, the Yellow Jacket defense didn’t wait until the fourth quarter to start stinging.
The teams were knotted at 14 as the second half was winding down. Lee had outplayed its hosts, but some ill-timed dropped passes hurt the Jackets. St. Pauls keyed on Lee standout running back BJ Brown defensively and dared quarterback Jack Martin, in his third varsity game, to beat them through the air. Martin proved he could, throwing for well over 200 yards before the night was out, but the Bulldogs’ gamble paid off early due to the drops.
St. Pauls started a possession with about three minutes remaining in the second quarter with a chance to take the lead. However, the defense wasn’t having anything of it, and a combination of negative plays and penallties resulted in the Bulldogs having to punt on fourth-and-25 with a little over a minute left in the half.
This time, the Jackets were not dropping passes. A catch-and-run on a screen pass moved the ball into St. Pauls territory, and then Jayden Hill hauled in a touchdown pass from Martin that gave the Jackets a 21-14 lead at intermission.
Lee received the second-half kickoff and continued to assert itself, marching into the red zone with a combination of running and passing. On a first down following a holding penalty on the Jackets, Martin connected with Raymond Knotts for 15 yards and a first-and-goal at the 8. Unfortunately, Lee was flagged for another hold, and on second-and-goal from the 21, Martin threw to Kamaree Butler for a touchdown and a 28-14 lead with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Ronnie Hooker and Trey Chubbs blunted a last-ditch drive by St. Pauls with a fourth-down sack near midfield, after the Jacket defense had stiffened when the Bulldogs got a first down at the Lee 31-yard line.
On the very next play, Martin threw deep to Butler for a touchdown and a 35-14 lead with 5:39 remaining. Lee’s defense forced a turnover not long after, and BJ Brown ran 22 yards for a touchdown with about four minutes remaining.
