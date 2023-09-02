Lee County’s road trip Friday night to face Southeast Guilford couldn’t have started much better. The Yellow Jackets forced a quick turnover and then turned it into a touchdown after less than two minutes of game time.
However, the Yellow Jackets were up against a 4A team with a long tradition of winning and which was eager to redeem a terrible outing last week, and the sledding got a lot rougher after those first few minutes.
Lee trailed for much of the game, but was never completely out of striking distance even after the host team scored three unanswered touchdowns to hold a 15-point lead at the half. Lee made it a one-point game at one point and needed a stop at the end of the game for a chance to tie or win, but couldn’t get it and lost 36-29 for their first setback of the season.
Lee’s Isaiah McKendall blew up the Falcons’ first series of the night when he picked off a pass and returned it to the Southeast Guilford 27-yard line, giving the Jackets great field position on their first drive of the game. The offense cashed it in quickly, with BJ Brown running seven yards for a touchdown moments later.
Unfortunately, the Jacket offense misfired for the rest of the first half, and the home team found the end zone three times before the opening 24 minutes had come to an end. Southeast, which has been in the 4A state playoffs for 13 straight years but was embarrassed in a 57-0 loss to Dudley a week ago, scored with three minutes left in the opening period on a short run by Ian McKinnon, then passed for two points to lead 8-7. After the Falcons forced another empty possession for Lee, they drove for another score just like their first one, a one-yard run for McKinnon with just over five minutes remaining in the first half. Lee stopped a conversion try and the score remained at 14-7 for the hosts.
What really hurt Lee was another empty possession, followed by a quick drive from the Falcons that netted another score in the final minute, when Byron Avant hauled in a nine-yard pass from Johnathan Davy that resulted in a 22-7 lead for Southeast Guilford at the half.
The good news is that the Jackets were down, but they weren’t out. Lee’s first offensive series of the second half didn’t produce anything, but the Jackets’ second one ended in a three-yard run from Brown for a touchdown with three minutes left in the third quarter. And then the defense played their role as “killer bees,” as Cedric Lett intercepted a Falcon pass and ran it back to the Southeast 2-yard line. A few plays later, Jack Martin tossed a 10-yard pass to Brown for a touchdown with about a minute left in the third. Lee could have gone for two and tried to tie it, but head coach Steve Burdeau opted for the sure point on a PAT kick from Alonso Hernandez, bringing the Jackets back within a point at 22-21.
Southeast responded with a score of its own, but Lee stopped the conversion attempt to make it 28-21 with 10 minutes remaining. The Jackets tried to mount an immediate response, but a costly penalty forced them to punt on fourth-and-long and put it in the hands of the defense with eight minutes to play. Unfortunately, the Jacket defenders were out of gas, and the Falcons were able to drive for a score with 4:42 remaining on a six-yard keeper by Davy. The conversion try was successful and left Lee down 36-21.
The Lee offense responded with a long drive that overcame a holding penalty and featured some clutch passing by Martin, and Brown scampered 17 yards for a touchdown with 3:02 remaining on the clock. He got the call on a two-point conversion try and made it to pull the Jackets within 36-29.
Lee kicked it deep and the Falcons started at their own 25 with 2:57 to play and the Jackets with all three of their time-outs. Lee nearly got it on a turnover when Southeast put the ball on the ground on its first play of the series, but they fell on the loose ball, then made two third-down conversions and ran out the clock for a win. This was sort of the game in a nutshell, as possession time was a major issue for Lee throughout the evening. The Falcons had the ball for roughly 33 of the 48 minutes of the contest.
Brown had 148 yards on 21 carries to lead the Lee offense.
Lee County, now 2-1 on the season, will return home to face Panther Creek next week.
