Lee County was grateful for two things in its season opener Friday night. One is that its defense was as good as advertised. The other is that number 7 is still wearing blue and gold.
The Yellow Jackets defense held visiting Northern Durham to just 66 yards on 40 second-half plays and made a huge stand early in the fourth quarter with the home team, a 25-point favorite coming in, clinging to a one-point lead.
From there, Brown gave the Jackets some cushion with a 60-yard touchdown run, and Lee tacked on two more scores in the final four minutes of play, the last one on defense, to score a closer-than-it looks 27-6 victory over a plucky Knights team.
The Yellow Jackets were in a dogfight early in the final period, clinging to a 7-6 lead after Northern Durham converted a fourth-down play and moved into the red zone, with a first down at the Lee 18-yard line. However, the Jackets’ defense held, pushed the Knights back from there, and after a turnover on downs, No. 7 BJ Brown ran 60 yards for a touchdown with 9:13 remaining to extend Lee’s lead to 14-6.
The Knights actually scored first, on a touchdown late in the opening period, and it was fortunate for the Jackets that they missed the point-after. This allowed Lee County to respond and drive for a score on a 5-yard touchdown run by Brown with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter. Alonso Hernandez made his PAT kick and the home team took a 7-6 lead.
Neither team did much of anything in the second and third quarters. The visitors had some success throwing the ball with quarterback Lucas Kujawa, and Lee had some running with Brown, but neither team could dent the other in the red zone. As the final period got under way, the Knights made what turned out to be a last-ditch effort to pull a stunning upset.
Northern Durham found itself facing fourth-and-1 from the Lee County 29 as the third quarter came to an end. The Knights converted, but the Jacket defense, which had been salty all game long, again made a stand and forced Northern into a third-and-14 on the next series of downs. After an incomplete pass, the visitors had the choice of trying a field goal to take the lead or attempting to get the first down. Northern committed back-to-back five-yard penalties to make it fourth-and-24 from the 32.
On the fourth down play, the Knights bobbled the snap and Lee made the stop at the 40 with 9:24 remaining.
Brown exploded for 60 yards on the next play, putting him over 200 yards for the game. He ended up carrying the ball 15 times for 232 yards and accounted for 244 of the Jackets’ 308 net yards of total offense.
The run made the score 14-6, still a one-possession game. Lee’s defense made another stop, but then two separate Brown runs for a first down were negated midway through the final period, and the penalties forced Lee to punt from their 19-yard line with five minutes to play. Fortunately, Hernandez got off a 45-yard punt that effectively flipped the field.
Another defensive stop and some hard running by Brown allowed Jack Martin to crash in from the 5-yard line with just over three minutes left and put the game away at 21-6.
The Jackets’ defense continued to do its job from there, and with less than a minute to play, Lee forced a fumble and Julian Best returned it 15 yards for a touchdown to end the scoring.
Lee outgained Northern Durham 308-207.
Martin completed seven of nine passes for 71 yards as Lee’s quarterback, with Jayden Hill having 52 receiving yards.
Lee will travel to St. Pauls next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.