No one from nearby rivals Southern Lee or Union Pines is ever going to buy it, but in a sense, Lee County is the plucky underdog of the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

The Yellow Jackets, who were the dominant team in the old Tri-County Conference, a league made up entirely of 3A teams, took perhaps the biggest hit when they moved into the split 3A/4A SAC. Not only does Lee now have to mix it up with 4A Richmond and Pinecrest, but Scotland came down from 4A to 3A and presents a formidable obstacle to any team just wanting to win the 3A half of the league.