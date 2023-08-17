No one from nearby rivals Southern Lee or Union Pines is ever going to buy it, but in a sense, Lee County is the plucky underdog of the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
The Yellow Jackets, who were the dominant team in the old Tri-County Conference, a league made up entirely of 3A teams, took perhaps the biggest hit when they moved into the split 3A/4A SAC. Not only does Lee now have to mix it up with 4A Richmond and Pinecrest, but Scotland came down from 4A to 3A and presents a formidable obstacle to any team just wanting to win the 3A half of the league.
Of course, the Yellow Jackets and head coach Steve Burdeau don’t see it that way, anyway. They want to punch above their weight and beat all of them.
“The goal is for that to be us,” Burdeau said with a smile when he was asked who the team to beat in the SAC this season was. “Us, Richmond, Scotland and Pinecrest. Pinecrest won it last year, so I guess until they’ve been beaten, I guess they have to be the favorite.
“I believe from top to bottom, everybody’s gonna be a little bit better. A lot of teams were young last year, (but) they had some pretty good JV football teams.”
Among those teams was the Yellow Jackets, whose JV went 7-3 last year with three one-point losses, all to the other league contenders. At the varsity level, Lee posted an 8-4 record and reached the second round of the 3A state playoffs. The Jackets started off 5-0 and were on the fringes of the 3A top 10 in most polls, but got banged up a bit in SAC play, narrowly losing games to Richmond and Scotland and barely edging an inspired Southern Lee team in the season-ending rivalry game. With SAC Offensive Player of the Year BJ Brown back from injury in the playoffs, Lee won at Currituck in the first round and led North Brunswick in the second half of their next game, but faded late and ended their season there.
Some longtime mainstays of the program ended their careers that night, but the Jackets still have plenty of talent, led by Brown, who missed most of the Scotland game and all of the Southern Lee game, but still ran for 2,139 yards and 21 touchdowns in roughly 10 and a half contests. His performance so impressed the league’s other coaches that he was named the top offensive player in the league.
Brown will give the Yellow Jackets a fighting chance in any game, but he’s not the only veteran standout returning to the fold, including some who have been starting for two or three seasons.
“Isaiah McKendall is a three-year starter at linebacker, Anthony Battle has led the conference two years in interceptions, and Isaiah Peoples has been a three-year starter who’s played on both sides of the ball,” said Burdeau. “On the offensive line, Nick Dark and Kentrell White have been been dominating throughout the spring and in the summer in the weight room. We’re really looking forward to seeing their seasons.”
One place Lee County has a definite need is at the quarterback position, where Burdeau has to find a new starter for the second year in a row. Last year, senior Mark Schlesinger took the job and gave the Jackets more of a run-first look than they had in the past. However, this could change in 2023, even with Brown’s presence. Burdeau noted that Lee has several players with a lot of varsity experience at receiver.
Tasked with getting them the ball will likely be the triggerman for that JV team that missed a perfect season by six points. Jack Martin, a junior, has directed the Lee JV offense for two seasons and looks to be ready to move up.
“Jack Martin’s doing a great job.” he said. “Very, very smart kid, third year in the program, understands the offense, and he has a lot of guys running routes that are very capable.
“As they continue to grow at receiver, he’ll continue to grow at quarterback and they can work together pretty well.”
“Jack won’t be as much of a runner as Mark but he’s very capable of doing it. He actually started the (varsity) game when Mark was banged up and we went up to Virginia last year (in a 48-0 win over Mecklenburg County). He threw three touchdown passes in that game.”
If Martin can deliver as he did in his varsity debut last fall, Lee could very well exceed last year’s solid offensive production.
The Jackets’ defense lost some productive players, but with the experience of McKendall, Battle and Peoples, not to mention seniors Pierce Lamison and Devin Richmond, Lee is not crying poor. The Yellow Jackets are expected to make the 3A state playoffs this season and to be a tough out when they get there. While Scotland was tabbed as the favorite in the 3A half of the Sandhills, no one would be surprised if the Jackets came out on top, especially with the game at Paul Gay Stadium this season.
However, Burdeau never sets limits on his players and expects Lee County to fight not ony the Scots, but also the Patriots and Raiders in the 4A half of the SAC, and more.
“Our goal is always gonna be to win a state championship,” he said. “I think if you don’t work for that, you’ll never get there. The boys know that expectation. We can’t lower them.”
The Jackets scheduled aggressively this season and next. The slate looks more like something Scotland would play than what most other 3A teams in the area line up. It starts with a home game against 4A Northern Durham, which has been down for two years but is expected to get back into things this fall. The second game is at St. Pauls, one of the top 2A programs in the state. And then it gets tougher still, with a road game at Southeast Guilford, a tough 4A team, and back home to face 4A Panther Creek, which is 25-9 the past three seasons.
“The schedule is definitely a good one,” Burdeau said. “We weren’t able to get some of the previous teams to continue to play and had scheduling conflicts with some of them. So we’re fortunate to find some teams that I think (will) definitely be challenges. They give us different looks and different schemes.
“I think it’ll be the best schedule we’ve had over the past years. Scotland does that every year, and it seems to work out well for them to play all that.”
