High school football players all across North Carolina were working out all summer, but the first day of 11-on-11 full practice was not until Monday. Players from Lee County, Southern Lee, and most other teams in the state suited up and started their journey that they all hope will end in a state championship appearance come the second weekend in December.

But things start a little early for the Yellow Jackets, who mark the eve of official practice each season with the annual Football Funday, a one-day football camp for kids of all ages. The event was held Friday evening with dozens of young players and prospective players, most of whom no doubt dream of suiting up for the Jackets and playing at Paul Gay Stadium someday.