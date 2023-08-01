High school football players all across North Carolina were working out all summer, but the first day of 11-on-11 full practice was not until Monday. Players from Lee County, Southern Lee, and most other teams in the state suited up and started their journey that they all hope will end in a state championship appearance come the second weekend in December.
But things start a little early for the Yellow Jackets, who mark the eve of official practice each season with the annual Football Funday, a one-day football camp for kids of all ages. The event was held Friday evening with dozens of young players and prospective players, most of whom no doubt dream of suiting up for the Jackets and playing at Paul Gay Stadium someday.
This year’s Football Funday was presented by the Willie P Foundation, a scholarship foundation created in honor of former Lee County and Ferrum College quarterback Will Patterson, who died last fall in an automobile accident. Patterson, who set several school records, was recognized with a banner and memorabilia from his high school football career, which ran from 2018-21. A number of his former teammates remain with the Jackets, who will begin their 2023 season on Aug. 18 at home against Northern Durham.
Three teams will actually take to the gridiron this fall in Lee County. In addition to the Yellow Jackets, Southern Lee began practice Monday under the tutelage of new head coach Fred Blanks. In addition, Lee Christian School added a football program and held the first official practice in Falcons history Monday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. LCS has an eight-game schedule in place for its inaugural season and will play for the first time Aug. 18 at home against Hobgood Charter.
Tryouts are ongoing with most fall teams and it’s not too late to sign up. Some of the tryouts and practice openings we are aware of include:
Men’s soccer: Tryouts for varsity and JV Tuesday through Thursday on the soccer practice field. Check-in is at 4:30 p.m. with tryouts from 5-7. Must have a physical turned in to Coach Frye. Wear appropriate clothing, cleats and bring water and sports drinks.
Swimming: While their season doesn’t start until November, the Cavalier swim team is already interested in signing up swimmers for the season. Anyone from beginners to advanced swimmers are welcome and the coaching staff is happy with work with less experienced swimmers who want to participate. Contact s.pogoncheff@yahoo.com for more information.Volleyball: The Lady Cavaliers began practice and tryouts Monday. Tryouts continue through Wednesday from 3-4:30 p.m. Must have a current physical and parental forms completed. Contact Coach Davidson at edavidson.sl@lee.k12.nc.us for more information.
Women’s golf: They are looking for more players for their team. Beginners are welcome. Contact Coach Pennington at tpennington.sl@lee.k12.nc.us for more information.
Women’s tennis: Started Monday and are continuing tryouts tonight from 7 to 8:30 p.m. A completed physical is required and players should bring sunglasses, a visor and water to drink. The Parent-Athlete meeting is tonight at 6:30 in the library and practice will follow.
Volleyball: Tryouts began Monday and continue through Wednesday from 8 to 10 a.m. in the main gym. Players must have an updated physical and paperwork completed on DragonFly.
Women’s tennis: Tryouts will be Friday at 3 p.m. Head coach Arnold Womble is seeking new players and says “come out to see what’s new with the tennis program with our brand new courts. We are poised to have a great season, come join in on the fun.” Contact him at (919) 478-4651 or email Arnoldwomble@gracechapelsanford.com for more information.
Cross Country — Practice and tryouts began Monday, and continue today from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. at Kiwanis Park Shelter #1. Contact Coach Couture at couttl@gracechristiansanford.com.
Women’s Golf — Practice and tryouts begin Monday, Aug. 7 from 3-6 p.m. at Quail Ridge Golf Course, and continue through Aug. 9 at the same times. Contact Coach Fields at fielbc@gracechristiansanford.com.
Volleyball — Practice and tryouts were held Monday and continue through Thursday on a per-invitation basis. Contact Coach James at jamemp@gracechristiansanford.com.
Men’s Soccer — Practice and tryouts began Monday from 1-3 p.m. at the GCS soccer field and continue today at the same time. Contact Coach Smith at smitbc@gracechristiansanford.com.
Men’s Soccer — Practice and tryouts Wednesday and Thursday at the LCS soccer field from 8 to 10 a.m.
Cross Country — Tryouts on Tuesday through Thursday evening starting at 6 p.m. For information or questions contact Mike Neal at m.neal@leechristian.org.
Volleyball — Tryouts began Monday and will continue through today from 8 to 10 a.m. in the LCS gym.
Volleyball — Tryouts begin today and continue through tomorrow, from 3-5 p.m. each day.
