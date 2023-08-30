Lee County soccer moved back over the .500 mark in a rare Saturday match Saturday afternoon at Southeast Raleigh, when the Yellow Jackets headed up the highway and came home with a 5-0 shutout over the 4A Bulldogs.
It was the second win in a row for Lee (3-2), which defeated North Johnston 5-1 in a home match two days earlier. This is the only Jacket match to date which did not come against a 4A opponent. Lee had previously beaten Cary and lost to Middle Creek and Enloe.
Against Southeast, the Jackets led 2-0 at halftime and pulled away with three second-half goals. As has been characteristic for Lee this season, it spread the wealth on offense, with four different players scoring and four players having assists. Senior Hector Rodriguez led the way with two goals and an assist. Nicholas Rodriguez, Elias Alvarez and Irvin Gutierrez each had a goal, while Jonatan Funez, Joshua Hernandez and Christopher Orellana each had an assist.
Nicholas Rodriguez and Sebastian Lopez combined for the shutout in goal, each player minding the net for a half. Each player had two saves.
Gutierrez had his way in the win over North Johnston, with a hat trick. The Jackets led just 1-0 at the half, but outscored the Panthers, a member of the Neuse Six 2A, 4-1 after the break and pulled away. Boure Diouf had a goal and an assist, while Funez, Danny Martinez and Orellana collected assists.
Rodriguez had a clean sheet in net for the first half. Lopez took over for the second and allowed one goal. He made three saves and Rodriguez had two.
Lee played at Chapel Hill in a late Tuesday match. The Jackets finish their week at home tonight against Union Pines in their conference opener.
