Lee County soccer moved back over the .500 mark in a rare Saturday match Saturday afternoon at Southeast Raleigh, when the Yellow Jackets headed up the highway and came home with a 5-0 shutout over the 4A Bulldogs.

It was the second win in a row for Lee (3-2), which defeated North Johnston 5-1 in a home match two days earlier. This is the only Jacket match to date which did not come against a 4A opponent. Lee had previously beaten Cary and lost to Middle Creek and Enloe.