Throughout Wednesday’s season opener for the two-time reigning Sandhills Athletic Conference champions, there was no doubt that Lee County was the better team. The Yellow Jackets were in possession of the ball roughly three-quarters of the time and had repeatedly missed scoring by the narrowest of margins.
However, as time was ticking away in the second half, the Jackets looked like they were headed to the sort of tie no one wants, the kind that feels like a loss. Just like a year ago, the Cary Imps were set to escape with a draw in a match they had been outplayed in.
In the 78th minute of play, senior Hector Rodriguez sent everyone happy, though. After settling a crossing pass from teammate Ivan Gutierrez, Rodriguez angled a shot from 20 yards just inside the right post to break a scoreless tie. Lee’s defense held strong the rest of the way, and the Jackets had a 1-0 victory in their first match of the 2023 season.
Lee was scheduled to open Monday at Apex Friendship, but that school decided to postpone the match after iffy weather reports that day. The teams agreed to make it up on Oct. 19, at the end of the regular season. This made Wednesday’s match with the Imps the season opener for the Jackets.
From the start, Lee took the fight to Cary, which had already played one official match Monday against Wakefield. The Jackets were stronger in the midfield and had the ball more often than not in the first half, forcing the Imps to resort to counterattacks and trying to catch the Lee defense napping. However, Lee’s defense responded to any challenges, including the physically imposing Roberto Zarate, and the teams went to the break tied 0-0.
The Jackets had to figure it was just a matter of time before they got on the board, but the second half brought even more frustration. In the 44th minute of play, they nearly scored twice in 20 seconds but came up empty, with the first shot hitting the post followed by the Jackets reorganizing only to be denied by keeper Hudson Stevens knocking a ball away with his hand.
Cary, which had mounted one threat in minute 43, had another one in the 47th, but Jeremy Chavez broke up a free down by the Imps’ Jose Hinestroza and then cleared a corner kick and regained control of the ball.
In the 62nd minute, another Jacket shot hit the post, but Lee kept pressing and two minutes later, a Christopher Orellana shot looked set to put the home team on top, only for Stevens to again make the save. This time, Cary counterattacked and got a shot the other way, but more fine defense by Lee’s back line quickly had things going in the other direction once more.
In the last few minutes of play, neither team was content to settle for a draw, but the Jackets had more left in the tank. In minute 74, Stevens again bailed out his defense, swatting away a shot by Rodriguez, but with just 2:22 left on the clock, Gutierrez made the cross to him and there was no stopping this one.
The Yellow Jackets alternated two keepers, with Nicholas Rodriguez and Sebastian Lopez each working a half in net. Rodriguez had four saves and Lopez three in sharing the shutout.
Lee County wrapped up its week of soccer Thursday evening against Middle Creek. They return to action Monday night at home against another 4A opponent in Enloe.
Southern Lee 9, Gray’s Creek 0
Southern opened its men’s soccer season Wednesday evening facing Gray’s Creek in the annual Battle for the Bell tournament down in Fayetteville. The Cavaliers scored a mercy-rule shutout by scoring six goals in the second half.
Jose Hernandez and Angel Terrones each scored twice for Southern, with Kyle Jones, Roger Rodriguez, David Meza, Sergio Morales, and Brayan Alvarez each scoring once. Hernandez had two assists, with Jovanni Patricio, Jones, Emerson Diaz and Alex Villatoro each getting one.
Patricio and Denis Cabrera shared time in goal and combined on a shutout.
The Cavaliers faced Jack Britt in Thursday’s semifinal and will play for either the championship or for third place on Saturday.
