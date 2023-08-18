Throughout Wednesday’s season opener for the two-time reigning Sandhills Athletic Conference champions, there was no doubt that Lee County was the better team. The Yellow Jackets were in possession of the ball roughly three-quarters of the time and had repeatedly missed scoring by the narrowest of margins.

However, as time was ticking away in the second half, the Jackets looked like they were headed to the sort of tie no one wants, the kind that feels like a loss. Just like a year ago, the Cary Imps were set to escape with a draw in a match they had been outplayed in.