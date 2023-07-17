SANFORD — Jackson Connor Swartz, 16, of Sanford, died Thursday (07/13/23) in Harnett County.
A funeral service is Wednesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at Crossroad Ministries, 107 Milton Ave, Broadway.
Arrangements are entrusted to McLeod Funeral Home of Sanford.
