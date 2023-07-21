GRENVILLE — Jalisa Ann Jones, 33, of Greenville, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at ECU Medical Center in Greenville.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Samuel Fleming; grand-mother, Lina Sheppard and grandfather, Luther Sheppard.
She leaves to cherish her daughter, Azalea Deann Jones; parents, Brody Stanley and Tyrone Jones(Jacie Jones); two sisters, Tamara Sheppard of Robersonville and Deandra Jones (Carlos Baldwin) of Chapel Hill; nieces, Kyara Carr of Robersonville, Andrea Burnett and Carmyah Baldwin, both of Chapel Hill; nephews, Felix Carr Jr of Robersonville and Kyle Burnett of Chapel Hill; grandmother, Lula Stancil of Robersonville; a special group of sisters, the honeybees; a special cousin, Amy Coleman; godmother, Idalia Ogando and godsister, Annie Dibartolo-Ortiz and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at Knotts Funeral Home, 50 Masonic St., Pittsboro. Burial follows in the West Wood Cemetery, Davie St., Carrboro.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Pittsboro.
