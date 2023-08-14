BROADWAY — James Clayton Rosser, 86, of Broadway, passed away on Saturday (08/12/23) at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
He was born on June 10, 1937, son of Hubert Gatling Rosser and Callie Catherine Patterson Rosser. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mattie Eunice Rosser Womack. Clayton was a devoted member of Broadway Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a former Broadway Town Commissioner and served six years in the Army National Guard. Clayton worked as a mechanical engineer for many years, but farming was his true love. He worked with his family at R&W Farms in Broadway. He loved spending time with his family and was a friend to everyone who knew him.
