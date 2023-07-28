BROADWAY — James Clayton Taylor, 72, of Broadway, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at Central Carolina Hospital, with his family by his side.
He was born in Lee County on July 30, 1950 to Clayton Taylor and Mattie Lee Mitchell Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell Eugene Taylor. James was a farmer most of his life. Even while working as a Soil Conservationist for Lee and mostly Harnett Counties, James worked on his family farm. Prior to that, he worked for Melvin Phillips Electrical Company and Farm Service Agency. He retired after 27 years of service from Harnett County Soil & Water Conservation Services. James was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vivian Ann West Taylor; sons, Joseph Clayton “Joe” Taylor, Jeremy West Taylor and fiancé, Jennifer Buchanan; sister, Mary E. Taylor Harmon (Frankie); sister-in-law, Glenda Buie Taylor; grandchildren, Caroline Grace Taylor and Joseph Clayton “Clay” Taylor, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 30th (on James’ birthday) from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Monday, July 31st at 11:00 a.m. at Holly Springs Baptist Church with The Revs. Scott Yow, Jerry Parsons and Doug Houston officiating. Burial will follow at Broadway Town Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in James’ memory to the Holly Springs Baptist Church Food Pantry, 385 Holly Springs Church Rd., Broadway, NC 27505.
