BROADWAY — James Clayton Taylor, 72, of Broadway, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at Central Carolina Hospital, with his family by his side.

He was born in Lee County on July 30, 1950 to Clayton Taylor and Mattie Lee Mitchell Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell Eugene Taylor. James was a farmer most of his life. Even while working as a Soil Conservationist for Lee and mostly Harnett Counties, James worked on his family farm. Prior to that, he worked for Melvin Phillips Electrical Company and Farm Service Agency. He retired after 27 years of service from Harnett County Soil & Water Conservation Services. James was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.