BROADWAY — James Henry Dunn, 70, of Broadway, died Thursday (08/31/23) at Central Carolina Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Christian Church cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BROADWAY — James Henry Dunn, 70, of Broadway, died Thursday (08/31/23) at Central Carolina Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Christian Church cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.smithbucknerfh.com.
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home in Siler City is serving the Dunn family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.