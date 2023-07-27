CAMERON — James Joseph Murray, Jr., 89, of Cameron, a retired U. S. Navy Electronics Technician, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Seven Lakes Assisted Living Center.

He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Mr. and Mrs. James Joseph Murray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emile. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an Electronics Technician and retired after 20 years of service. He enjoyed building model ships, reading his Bible and spending his Sunday mornings fellow shipping with the Crossroads Motorcycle Ministry members. Above all, he loved his Lord and Savior.