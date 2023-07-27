CAMERON — James Joseph Murray, Jr., 89, of Cameron, a retired U. S. Navy Electronics Technician, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Seven Lakes Assisted Living Center.
He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Mr. and Mrs. James Joseph Murray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emile. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an Electronics Technician and retired after 20 years of service. He enjoyed building model ships, reading his Bible and spending his Sunday mornings fellow shipping with the Crossroads Motorcycle Ministry members. Above all, he loved his Lord and Savior.
Mr. Murray is survived by his son, James Murray and wife, Deborah of Cameron; step-daughters, Faye Joye and husband, Eddie of South Carolina, Kay Armstrong and husband, Bruce of Alabama and Sharon Haggins and husband, Robert of South Carolina; seven grandchildren and sixteen or so great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 1 at Crossroads Ministries Church in Broadway. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Backlund officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Darlington, South Carolina.
The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to a Veterans organization in the name of James J. Murray, Jr., USN Ret.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford.
