SANFORD — A private graveside service for James Lee Hunter, 87, of Sanford, who died Monday, was Thursday at Broadway Town Cemetery with Pastor Eddie Thomas reading scripture and having a special prayer. Per Mr. Hunter’s request, there was no visitation or service. Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.
