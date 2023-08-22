SANFORD — James Lee Hunter, 87, of Sanford, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Reid Heart Center.
He was born in Lee County on Nov. 7, 1935 to James Herbert Hunter and Lenora Thomas Hunter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael “Mike” Alan Hunter and siblings, Charles Aubrey Hunter, John Claude Hunter and Pam Hunter Simpson. James retired from Eagle Electric after many years of service and also owned and operated — along with his brother, Charles — Hunter’s Machine & Tool. He enjoyed fishing and mowing his yard. He was a good husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law.
