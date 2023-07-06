SANFORD — James Lee Reaves, 66, of Sanford, died Friday (6/30/23) at his home.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 10:17 pm
SANFORD — James Lee Reaves, 66, of Sanford, died Friday (6/30/23) at his home.
James, known to many as “King Henry” and “Love”, son of Perkins and Margaret Reaves, was born in Lee County on Dec. 8, 1956.
He was called to his Heavenly Home on Friday, June 30, 2023.
“Love” or “King Henry”, as he was often called by many, attended school at WB Wicker. James was a huge fan of both the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Tarheels.
He attended Tempting Congregational Church.
During James’ lifetime he was a mechanic, drove trucks and spent time with family and friends. He enjoyed dancing and singing his favorite song, “In The Middle” by Isaac Carree.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jeffrey, John, and Perkin; sister, Rosa Berryman and a great grandson, Julian.
On departing his life, he leaves to cherish his memories, one daughter, who is the apple of his eye, Dalpheny Minter (Quincy); three grandchildren, Kiara, La’Quesha and Jucobie; four great-grandchildren, Ahmeir, Treasure, Ki’Ari and Nazir; two sisters, Barabara Reaves and Shirley Cole (John); two sister in laws, Evelyn Reaves and Edna Reaves; special nephew, Anthony Trapp; four best friends, Louis Snipes, Louis McKendall, Bobby McBride and Clifton “Grit” Convington, all of Sanford and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service is noon Saturday, July 8 at the St. Mark United Church of God, 511 Church St., Sanford. Burial follows at Minter Cemetery, Minter School Rd., Sanford.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
